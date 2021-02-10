Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.06. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $254.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.20 and a 200-day moving average of $284.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.