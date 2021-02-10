Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $10.61 on Wednesday, reaching $143.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

