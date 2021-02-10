Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol shares are going to split on Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

