Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $483.75 Million

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post $483.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.90 million. Herc reported sales of $540.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Herc by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herc by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

