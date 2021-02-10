Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. 4,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,947. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.