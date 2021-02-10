Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

Several research firms have weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 1,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,553. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

