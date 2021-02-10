Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Itron reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

ITRI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Itron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 564,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after buying an additional 127,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Itron by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Itron by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

