Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.88 Million

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $211.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.21 million. Novavax posted sales of $8.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,302.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $407.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $476.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

NVAX opened at $315.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,137. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novavax by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

