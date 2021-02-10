Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $129.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $531.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.28 million to $534.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.31 million to $536.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

