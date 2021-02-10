Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

