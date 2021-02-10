Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.17 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $527.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.