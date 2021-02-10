Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce sales of $259.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.75 million and the lowest is $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $230.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $960.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $978.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $188,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 135.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 100,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 51,420 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

