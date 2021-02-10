Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report $34.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.39 million to $38.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $104.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.65 million to $107.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.79 million, with estimates ranging from $203.69 million to $233.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Open Lending stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $15,513,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

