Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.15. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,206. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

