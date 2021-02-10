Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $35.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 427.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCNE opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $395.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
