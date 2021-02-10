Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post $46.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $35.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 427.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $395.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

