Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $2,240,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 224,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.