Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post sales of $36.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $494.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

