Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in IHS Markit by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

