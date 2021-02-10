Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.22. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

TSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,035. The firm has a market cap of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

