Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.41 Million

Brokerages predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce sales of $413.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.22 million. AAR reported sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.