Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.30) and the highest is $0.03. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 149.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $16.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,312 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,815 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,339,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 115,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.