Zacks: Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.43). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 78,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

