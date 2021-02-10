Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.99 Million

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post sales of $24.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.77 million and the highest is $26.21 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $38.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $141.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.73 million to $143.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.73 million, with estimates ranging from $127.87 million to $145.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
