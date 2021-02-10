Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.99 Million

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post sales of $24.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.77 million and the highest is $26.21 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $38.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $141.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.73 million to $143.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.73 million, with estimates ranging from $127.87 million to $145.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

