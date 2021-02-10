Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.70. DexCom posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.20.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 132.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $1,379,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

