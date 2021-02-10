Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,045.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,388,195. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

