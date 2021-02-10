Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $261.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

