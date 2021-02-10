Zacks: Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

INFO opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.