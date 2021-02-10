Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $998.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.