Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $63.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $65.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.