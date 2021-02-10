Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.34 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $342.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.01. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.