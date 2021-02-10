Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $342.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.01. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

