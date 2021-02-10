Zacks: Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce sales of $326.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.70 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.
MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.
NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.