Zacks: Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce sales of $326.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.70 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.