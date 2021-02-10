Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.17 Million

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post $32.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $132.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

