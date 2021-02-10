Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

