Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Insider Simon Retter Purchases 1,300,000 Shares

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) insider Simon Retter purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Shares of ZAIM opened at GBX 3.81 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. Zaim Credit Systems Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.40.

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) Company Profile

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

