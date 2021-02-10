Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Insider Simon Retter Purchases 1,300,000 Shares

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) insider Simon Retter purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).
Shares of ZAIM opened at GBX 3.81 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. Zaim Credit Systems Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.40.
Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) Company Profile
