Zano (ZANO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,181.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Zano has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $59,181.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00290185 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00113142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00072947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00093312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00202156 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,534,981 coins and its circulating supply is 10,505,481 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

