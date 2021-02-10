ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,412.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $47,412.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00254114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00092944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,113,079 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

