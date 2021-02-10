Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,092.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.75 or 0.03867045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00403997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.22 or 0.01098223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00471003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00390197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00254849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00022985 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

