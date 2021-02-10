ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,406.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. ZCore has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $36,406.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZCore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,807,354 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

