Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0028 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 104.8% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $10,590.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00277852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00116418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 798,611,028 coins and its circulating supply is 502,688,930 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

