Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits Market Cap of $4.71 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $989,625.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

