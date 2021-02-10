ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Up 54.3% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 78.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00282779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00128482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00087011 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063910 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.