Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,379.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 55% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $184,016.56 and $9,379.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,107.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.23 or 0.01106620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.00473787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005588 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,403,870 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

