ZeuxCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,946.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $339,756.20 and $2,946.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.01130920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.74 or 0.05500488 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032924 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.