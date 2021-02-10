Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

