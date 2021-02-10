Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 9.9% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.55. 210,828,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 292,060,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZOM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

