Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 420.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,625 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Zoom Video Communications worth $161,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.63 and its 200 day moving average is $395.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $86.52 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

