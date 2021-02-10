Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.63 and a 200-day moving average of $395.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.52 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

