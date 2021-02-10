Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 11.1%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.77. 26,912,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 20,148,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.98.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
