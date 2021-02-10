Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 11.1%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.77. 26,912,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 20,148,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

