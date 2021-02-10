ZrCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $76,069.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin's launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin's total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin's official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

