ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.89. ZTE shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

